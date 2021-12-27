The Claridge

Head to The VUE at Claridge for an NYE celebration with a 3-hour open bar, 2 hours of passed hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, piano music from Darin MacDonald from 8 to 10:30 p.m. and DJ Brandyn from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and an a la carte menu also available. $79 per person. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com.