The Claridge
Head to The VUE at Claridge for an NYE celebration with a 3-hour open bar, 2 hours of passed hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, piano music from Darin MacDonald from 8 to 10:30 p.m. and DJ Brandyn from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and an a la carte menu also available. $79 per person. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com.

