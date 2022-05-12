The City of Cape May Welcomes Summer and Honors Our Heroes Memorial Day Weekend

CAPE MAY — Am Good will perform a free concert 6:30 p.m. May 27 on the beach behind Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.

City officials will also introduce upcoming summer events, including concerts, movies on the beach, parades and so much more. So, bring your beach chair or blanket and take in the smooth sounds of this Yacht Rock Party to start your Cape May summer off right.

The City of Cape May, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 193 and VFW Post 386, will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. May 30 in remembrance of the military personnel who have died while serving our country. The Remembrance will take place at Soldiers and Sailors Park, located at Gurney Street and Columbia Avenue.

Immediately following the ceremony in the park, at approximately noon, the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May detachments will participate with Flotilla 82 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in presenting the Rifle Salute and launching of the flower boat from Gurney Street Beach.

The public is encouraged to attend these ceremonies to honor our military veterans.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/capemaycity.