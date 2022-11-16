The Castellanos dilemma

Dombrowksi said Castellanos dealt with a lot during the season, including the birth of a son in May and an oblique injury late in the season.

The Phillies signed Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract last offseason, and the club almost has no choice but to hope he improves in 2023.

“Castellanos is normally an offensive force,” Dombrowksi said. “There’s no reason why he shouldn’t hit with authority. If you watch him take batting practice, he still drives the ball all over the place. He still has tremendous power. He's a hitter. He did not have a good year this year. I think he also have to come (into next season) with some additional strike zone discipline.”