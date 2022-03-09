THE CASINOS

You may want to test out that whole “luck of the Irish” thing on St. Patrick’s Day by playing a few slots or table games, and Bally’s Atlantic City seems like the perfect choice for this as they are offering up a variety of tasty St. Paddy’s Day cocktails to sip at Guy Fieri’s Chop House after your big win.

Options include the Irish Countryside Julep, a blend of Irish whiskey, strawberry rose, mint and soda water, which comes served in a julep cup; or the Classic Irish Coffee made with Lavazza coffee, demerara syrup and saintly whipped cream. These festive cocktails will be available from Thursday to Sunday, March 17 to 20.

Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.

Resorts Casino Hotel will be in full celebration mode with authentic Irish Bagpipers performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 17. In addition, there will be free St. Patrick’s Day beads at the promotions booth and drink specials at Landshark Bar & Grill, Margaritaville, Bar One and Breadsticks.

Resorts Casino Hotel is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba:

