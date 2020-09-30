The Cape May County Health Department reports six new positive COVID-19 cases

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Six new positives cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in Cape May County, according to news released Wednesday by the county's Health Department.
The six new cases can be found in the following municipalities: three in Ocean City; and one each in Dennis Township, Wildwood and Woodbine, the health department said.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county is now 1,352, including 92 deaths, the health department said.
