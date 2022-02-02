THE BOOZE AND THE BAND

There are a lot of elements that can go into to throwing an epic party, but two that absolutely must be there are great drinks and a great soundtrack. Luckily, both are key aspects of Wing Wars V. The large bar greets you immediately upon entering the Grand Ballroom and will provide those much-needed beverages you’ll surely be craving. Expect craft beers, specialty cocktails and a fully stocked bar, all perfectly designed to keep you feeling as saucy as the wings themselves.

With a drink in one hand and a wing in the other, you’ll be all set to rock out to the sounds of Robert’s Basement. A local favorite, Robert’s Basement has performed at venues throughout the area such as Bourre, Gypsy Bar at Borgata, The Wave at Golden Nugget and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, among others. The band plays everything from classic rock covers to experimental originals which weave in a broad scope of musical influences from jazz to metal to psychedelic rock and beyond. Robert’s Basement made a name for itself within our area thanks to their tight musicianship and the killer vocal chops of singer Coby Alavez, who can sound like everyone from Robert Plant to Jim Morrison. The band also has some great original music, too, so expect some of their music, as well.