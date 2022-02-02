 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE BOOZE AND THE BAND
0 Comments

THE BOOZE AND THE BAND

  • 0
Robert’s Basement

Robert's Basement will rock Wing Wars for the first time this year, offering everything from classic rock covers to experimental originals.

There are a lot of elements that can go into to throwing an epic party, but two that absolutely must be there are great drinks and a great soundtrack. Luckily, both are key aspects of Wing Wars V. The large bar greets you immediately upon entering the Grand Ballroom and will provide those much-needed beverages you’ll surely be craving. Expect craft beers, specialty cocktails and a fully stocked bar, all perfectly designed to keep you feeling as saucy as the wings themselves.

With a drink in one hand and a wing in the other, you’ll be all set to rock out to the sounds of Robert’s Basement. A local favorite, Robert’s Basement has performed at venues throughout the area such as Bourre, Gypsy Bar at Borgata, The Wave at Golden Nugget and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, among others. The band plays everything from classic rock covers to experimental originals which weave in a broad scope of musical influences from jazz to metal to psychedelic rock and beyond. Robert’s Basement made a name for itself within our area thanks to their tight musicianship and the killer vocal chops of singer Coby Alavez, who can sound like everyone from Robert Plant to Jim Morrison. The band also has some great original music, too, so expect some of their music, as well.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News