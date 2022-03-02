It’s nearly impossible to simply ignore the myriad of delectable treats on the menu at Cuba Libre, and really, why bother trying in the first place? You’ll only be depriving yourself of amazing munchies like their legendary empanadas or the crab guacamole, a fun twist on a chip and dip favorite, this time made with blue crab, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime juice, and extra virgin olive oil and served with plantain chips.
