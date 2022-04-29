The Biggest Challenge to Investors is Themselves

Every year I look forward to the DALBAR, Inc. QAIB (Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior) report. It’s a love hate relationship. I am always eager to see the data, but I’m always equally disappointed in how poorly investors perform. DALBAR is an independent investment research firm. The study shows the performance of the average investor of a mutual fund relative to the S&P 500 itself. This week, I thought we would explore what the data says, and more importantly, why it is happening.

The most recent DALBAR study states that over the last 30 years, the average investor has realized a 7.13% return vs. the S&P 500 index return of 10.65%. This 3.52% difference is literally costing investors a fortune. What does this translate to in actual dollars? One hundred thousand dollars invested 30 years ago would translate to roughly $789,000 today vs. over $2,000,000 for the S&P 500. That’s nearly triple the return of the average investor. How is this degree of underperformance possible? This is the question we really want to understand. Most of the answer lies in the investor’s behavior. Here are a few of the key reasons investors underperform.

1. Market Timing. No investor has ever been able to consistently time the highs and lows of the market, and you won’t be the first. Stop trying to guess if now is a good time to invest or not. It’s always a good time to invest when there is no reasonable alternative. The key is making sure your investments align with your risk tolerance. There will always be bad news and reasons not to invest. Turn off the noise and stick with your strategy unless something in your life changes.

2. Lack of process or discipline. Often when new clients come to me, I can’t make any sense of their holdings. The most common answer I get is that they have just accumulated all of their different positions over the years. They buy the “hot stock” and decades later they still have it and usually long after it isn’t even lukewarm anymore, let alone hot. Having a process of what to buy and a sell discipline of when to exit the position can go a long way towards helping investors improve performance.

3. Overconcentration. One of the few processes investors do follow is if they bought something that went up, they buy a lot more of it. Over the long term, this leads to a lack of diversification which ultimately hurts investor performance. One bad year for a single stock can have a disastrous effect on your overall performance which is why you need to be mindful of a highly concentrated portfolio.

Not all lack of performance can be attributed to investor behavior, however. Investors would be expected to return slightly less due to fees. The index itself has no fees and cannot be directly invested in. The vehicles you choose would have fees and therefore be expected to underperform. The key is to pay as little as possible for the value you are getting. Don’t forget about taxes either. Taxes, just like fees, are a drain on performance. I always tell investors that gross returns aren’t nearly as important as returns net of fees, net of taxes and net of risk. That’s the performance that really matters.

Investors who want to improve performance should evaluate their money’s risk tolerance, develop an investment strategy, rebalance and stay the course. This is why the market outperforms them by so much each year. Also don’t be pennywise and pound foolish by not hiring a qualified advisor. Just like a good CPA, they don’t cost you money, they help make you money by helping you develop a plan for all of these different areas.

