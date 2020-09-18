The advisory, put in place by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, is in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, covering two high cycles. 

Coastal flood advisory

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for the counties shaded in green. 

The upper end of minor. nuisance, flood stage will be expect along the Atlantic Ocean and in the bays there.

Up to a foot of water inundation above ground level is expected in low lying areas during this time. However, the Cumberland County is not included in the advisory. While minor flood stage is possible, no high tide cycle is guaranteed to be in flood stage. 

Stevens Institute

Tidal forecast for the Cohansey River at Greenwich, near the Delaware Bay. While the range of outcomes, in gray, do show potential for minor flood stage, it is not a guarantee. Hence why they are left out of the advisory. 

Typically coastal flood advisories only cover one high tide cycle, with coastal flood warnings, which are more severe, going through multiple cycles. 

