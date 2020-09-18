The advisory, put in place by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, is in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, covering two high cycles.
The upper end of minor. nuisance, flood stage will be expect along the Atlantic Ocean and in the bays there.
Up to a foot of water inundation above ground level is expected in low lying areas during this time. However, the Cumberland County is not included in the advisory. While minor flood stage is possible, no high tide cycle is guaranteed to be in flood stage.
Typically coastal flood advisories only cover one high tide cycle, with coastal flood warnings, which are more severe, going through multiple cycles.
