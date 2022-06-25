The 2022 Press Baseball All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ryan Weingartner
Senior shortstop/closer
Weingartner led the Hermits to the Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. He batted .457 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was 18 for 18 on stolen bases. Weingartner was also the Hermits' closer and had a 1.68 ERA. He will play at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
FIRST TEAM
Cole Campbell
Mainland Regional
Senior catcher
Campbell batted .367 with a .505 on-base percentage. He hit four home runs and knocked in 25 runs. Campbell will play for NJIT.
Enzo Descalzi
Vineland
Senior first baseman
Descalzi batted .381 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
Ryan Taylor
St. Augustine Prep
Senior second base
Taylor batted .412 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. He hit seven doubles and scored 31 runs.
John McColl
Cedar Creek
Senior second baseman
McColl batted .510 (51 for 100) with 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
Ryan Gallagher
Middle Township
Senior third baseman
Gallagher batted .416 with five home runs, nine doubles, 34 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Kyle Neri
St. Augustine Prep
Senior outfield
Neri batted .377 with 29 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Wayne Hill
Millville
Junior outfielder
Hill batted .518 (44 for 85) with four home runs, 30 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit
Senior centerfielder
Cohen batted .500 with six home runs, 26 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He will play at Rutgers University.
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Senior centerfielder
Mercado batted .553 (42 for 76) with 31 stolen bases. He scored 34 runs and had 16 RBIs. Mercado will play at Boston College.
Josiah Ragsdale
St. Augustine Prep
Senior outfielder
Ragsdale scored 38 runs and batted .346 with three home runs.
Duke McCarron
Ocean City
Junior outfielder/pitcher
McCarron batted .356 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He also pitched a no-hitter and was part of another one. McCarron was 4-5 with a 1.96 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 50 innings. He has committed to the University of Maryland.
Marco Levari
St. Augustine Prep
Junior pitcher
Levari threw two no-hitters. He was 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings. He also batted .308. He has committed to Old Dominion University.
Justin Sweeney
Egg Harbor Township
Junior pitcher
The Rutgers recruit was 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings. He also batted .347 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Christian Coppola
Cedar Creek
Senior pitcher
Coppola was 5-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 103 strikeouts and 53 ⅔ innings. He has committed to Rutgers University.
Tom Finnegan
Ocean City
Senior pitcher
Finnegan was 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 55 ⅔ innings. He also played first base and batted .307. Finnegan has committed to St. John’s University.
Will Hoover
Mainland Regional
Senior pitcher
Hoover was 7-1 with 74 strikeouts in 55 ⅔ innings and a 2.01 ERA.
Gavin Healy
Oakcrest
Senior first baseman/DH
Healy batted .379 with four home runs and 31 RBIs.
Tre Carano
Buena Regional
Senior designated hitter
Carano batted .361 with 17 stolen bases. He scored 29 runs and had 27 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
Drew Storr
Atlantic City
Senior catcher
Tristin Trivers
Egg Harbor Township
Senior catcher
David Rodriguez
Millville
Junior infielder
Jacob Cagna
Egg Harbor Township
Freshman infielder
Sam Wood
Mainland Regional
Senior third baseman
Dante Edwardi
Ocean City
Junior shortstop
Adrian Firpo
Oakcrest
Senior shortstop
Owen Hall
Middle Township
Senior shortstop
Christian Elliott
Mainland Regional
Sophomore outfieldwe
Matt McAleer
Hammonton
Junior outfieldwe
Benny Andreoli
Vineland
Sophomore pitcher
Andrew Gaines
St. Augustine Prep
Senior pitcher
Mike Cirucci
St. Joseph Academy
Senior pitcher
Zach Strouse
Buena Regional
Senior pitcher
Cameron Flukey
Egg Harbor Township
Junior pitcher
Gavin West
Hammonton
Junior utility
Camaron Dunkle
Bridgeton
Senior utility
P.J. Craig
Barnegat
Senior utility
Ryley Betts
Buena Regional
Junior designated hitter
Stephen Stafford
Southern Regional
Senior designated hitter
Joe Gutierrez
Pleasantville
Senior pitcher/shortstop
