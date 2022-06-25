The 2022 Press Baseball All-Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Weingartner

Senior shortstop/closer

Weingartner led the Hermits to the Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. He batted .457 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs. He was 18 for 18 on stolen bases. Weingartner was also the Hermits' closer and had a 1.68 ERA. He will play at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

FIRST TEAM

Cole Campbell

Mainland Regional

Senior catcher

Campbell batted .367 with a .505 on-base percentage. He hit four home runs and knocked in 25 runs. Campbell will play for NJIT.

Enzo Descalzi

Vineland

Senior first baseman

Descalzi batted .381 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Ryan Taylor

St. Augustine Prep

Senior second base

Taylor batted .412 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. He hit seven doubles and scored 31 runs.

John McColl

Cedar Creek

Senior second baseman

McColl batted .510 (51 for 100) with 28 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Ryan Gallagher

Middle Township

Senior third baseman

Gallagher batted .416 with five home runs, nine doubles, 34 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

Kyle Neri

St. Augustine Prep

Senior outfield

Neri batted .377 with 29 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Wayne Hill

Millville

Junior outfielder

Hill batted .518 (44 for 85) with four home runs, 30 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.

Trevor Cohen

Holy Spirit

Senior centerfielder

Cohen batted .500 with six home runs, 26 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He will play at Rutgers University.

Cohl Mercado

St. Joseph Academy

Senior centerfielder

Mercado batted .553 (42 for 76) with 31 stolen bases. He scored 34 runs and had 16 RBIs. Mercado will play at Boston College.

Josiah Ragsdale

St. Augustine Prep

Senior outfielder

Ragsdale scored 38 runs and batted .346 with three home runs.

Duke McCarron

Ocean City

Junior outfielder/pitcher

McCarron batted .356 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He also pitched a no-hitter and was part of another one. McCarron was 4-5 with a 1.96 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 50 innings. He has committed to the University of Maryland.

Marco Levari

St. Augustine Prep

Junior pitcher

Levari threw two no-hitters. He was 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings. He also batted .308. He has committed to Old Dominion University.

Justin Sweeney

Egg Harbor Township

Junior pitcher

The Rutgers recruit was 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings. He also batted .347 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Christian Coppola

Cedar Creek

Senior pitcher

Coppola was 5-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 103 strikeouts and 53 ⅔ innings. He has committed to Rutgers University.

Tom Finnegan

Ocean City

Senior pitcher

Finnegan was 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 55 ⅔ innings. He also played first base and batted .307. Finnegan has committed to St. John’s University.

Will Hoover

Mainland Regional

Senior pitcher

Hoover was 7-1 with 74 strikeouts in 55 ⅔ innings and a 2.01 ERA.

Gavin Healy

Oakcrest

Senior first baseman/DH

Healy batted .379 with four home runs and 31 RBIs.

Tre Carano

Buena Regional

Senior designated hitter

Carano batted .361 with 17 stolen bases. He scored 29 runs and had 27 RBIs.

SECOND TEAM

Drew Storr

Atlantic City

Senior catcher

Tristin Trivers

Egg Harbor Township

Senior catcher

David Rodriguez

Millville

Junior infielder

Jacob Cagna

Egg Harbor Township

Freshman infielder

Sam Wood

Mainland Regional

Senior third baseman

Dante Edwardi

Ocean City

Junior shortstop

Adrian Firpo

Oakcrest

Senior shortstop

Owen Hall

Middle Township

Senior shortstop

Christian Elliott

Mainland Regional

Sophomore outfieldwe

Matt McAleer

Hammonton

Junior outfieldwe

Benny Andreoli

Vineland

Sophomore pitcher

Andrew Gaines

St. Augustine Prep

Senior pitcher

Mike Cirucci

St. Joseph Academy

Senior pitcher

Zach Strouse

Buena Regional

Senior pitcher

Cameron Flukey

Egg Harbor Township

Junior pitcher

Gavin West

Hammonton

Junior utility

Camaron Dunkle

Bridgeton

Senior utility

P.J. Craig

Barnegat

Senior utility

Ryley Betts

Buena Regional

Junior designated hitter

Stephen Stafford

Southern Regional

Senior designated hitter

Joe Gutierrez

Pleasantville

Senior pitcher/shortstop

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.