The 2021 Girls Track and Field All Stars

LAUUREN PRINCZ
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
100 dash
Princz is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the 200 dash at the Meet of Champions. Princz won the 100 dash at the Atlantic County and South jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the MOC. She won the 200 at the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. Princz holds Cape-Atlantic League records in the 200 (23.90) and the 100 (11.66).
EMILY DUSTMAN
Hammonton senior
200 dash
Dustman finished second at the Atlantic County championship and qualified for the Meet of Champions.
ANNE RUTLEDGE
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
400 dash
Rutledge finished second in the Atlantic County champion and won the South Jersey Group IV title.
MARIA MEZZO
Southern Reg. senior
100 hurdles
Mezzo won the Shore Conference championship and finished third at the South Jersey Group IV championship and fourth in the state Group IV championship.
DIAMOND McLAUGHLIN
Absegami senior
400 hurdles
McLaughlin won the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group III championships. She finished second at the MOC.
ERIN HANLON
Ocean City senior
800 run
Hanlon finished third at the South Jersey Group III championship and qualified for the MOC.
ALEXA PALMIERI
Ocean City senior
1,600 run
Palmieri won the Cape May County championship.
CLAUDIA BOOTH
Mainland Reg. freshman
3,200 run
Both won the Atlantic County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group III championship.
JULIA BANNAN
Holy Spirit senior
All-around
Bannan won the discus at the state Non-Public B championship and the Meet of Champions. She also finished fourth in the javelin and third in the shot put at the Atlantic County championships.
MICHAELA POMATTO
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
discus
Pomatto won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group IV championships.
KYLEE ALVAREZ
Absegami senior
javelin
Alvarez won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group II championships. She finished second at the state Group III championship.
TEY'ANA AMES
ACIT junior
shot put
Ames won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group IV championship. She finished second in the state Group IV championship and sixth at the Meet of Champions.
LEAH ELLIS
Millville junior
long jump
Ellis won the Cumberland County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She finished fourth at the Meet of Champions. Ellis also won the South Jersey Group IV high jump title.
EMMA CROZIER-CAROLE
Mainland Reg. sophomore
high jump
Crozier-Carole finished second at the South Jersey Group III championship and qualified for the Meet of Champions.
MARIAH STEPHENS
Egg Harbor Twp. senior
triple jump
Stephens won the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group IV, state Group IV and Meet of Champions titles.
EVA MORRISON
Mainland Reg. junior
pole vault
Morrison won the Atlantic County championship.
Egg Harbor Twp.
4x100 relay team
Jayda Green, sophomore; Anne Rutledge, senior; Mariah Stephens, senior; Lauren Princz, senior.
The Eagles won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
