The 2021 Girls Track and Field All Stars
The 2021 Girls Track and Field All Stars

EHT 4x100 team

The Egg Harbor Township 4X4 relay team — Jayda Green (sophomore), left, Anne Rutledge (senior), Mariah Stephens (senior) and Lauren Princz (senior) won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

.

 Mike McGarry

LAUUREN PRINCZ

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

100 dash

Princz is The Press Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the 200 dash at the Meet of Champions. Princz won the 100 dash at the Atlantic County and South jersey and state Group IV championships and finished second at the MOC. She won the 200 at the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. Princz holds Cape-Atlantic League records in the 200 (23.90) and the 100 (11.66).

EMILY DUSTMAN

Hammonton senior

200 dash

Dustman finished second at the Atlantic County championship and qualified for the Meet of Champions.

ANNE RUTLEDGE

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

400 dash

Rutledge finished second in the Atlantic County champion and won the South Jersey Group IV title.

MARIA MEZZO

Southern Reg. senior

100 hurdles

Mezzo won the Shore Conference championship and finished third at the South Jersey Group IV championship and fourth in the state Group IV championship.

DIAMOND McLAUGHLIN

Absegami senior

400 hurdles

McLaughlin won the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group III championships. She finished second at the MOC.

ERIN HANLON

Ocean City senior

800 run

Hanlon finished third at the South Jersey Group III championship and qualified for the MOC.

ALEXA PALMIERI

Ocean City senior

1,600 run

Palmieri won the Cape May County championship.

CLAUDIA BOOTH

Mainland Reg. freshman

3,200 run

Both won the Atlantic County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group III championship.

JULIA BANNAN

Holy Spirit senior

All-around

Bannan won the discus at the state Non-Public B championship and the Meet of Champions. She also finished fourth in the javelin and third in the shot put at the Atlantic County championships.

MICHAELA POMATTO

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

discus

Pomatto won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group IV championships.

KYLEE ALVAREZ

Absegami senior

javelin

Alvarez won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group II championships. She finished second at the state Group III championship.

TEY'ANA AMES

ACIT junior

shot put

Ames won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group IV championship. She finished second in the state Group IV championship and sixth at the Meet of Champions.

LEAH ELLIS

Millville junior

long jump

Ellis won the Cumberland County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She finished fourth at the Meet of Champions. Ellis also won the South Jersey Group IV high jump title.

EMMA CROZIER-CAROLE

Mainland Reg. sophomore

high jump

Crozier-Carole finished second at the South Jersey Group III championship and qualified for the Meet of Champions.

MARIAH STEPHENS

Egg Harbor Twp. senior

triple jump

Stephens won the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group IV, state Group IV and Meet of Champions titles.

EVA MORRISON

Mainland Reg. junior

pole vault

Morrison won the Atlantic County championship.

Egg Harbor Twp.

4x100 relay team

Jayda Green, sophomore; Anne Rutledge, senior; Mariah Stephens, senior; Lauren Princz, senior.

The Eagles won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

