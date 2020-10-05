The 2020 NJ bear hunt season will be the last, Murphy said.

This year's bear hunt season will be the last, Gov. Murphy announced Monday during his COVID-19 briefing. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with the New Jersey Fish and Game Council will remove the black bear management policy from the game code after the conclusion of the 2020 bear hunt season.
This will in term allow both agencies to "develop a new black bear policy that promotes public safety and welfare while protecting important wildlife with a focus on non-lethal management techniques," Murphy said. The bear hunt season runs a few days in October and December.
