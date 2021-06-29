The $150 Upgrade: Design hacks for a great outdoor workspace

Creating an outdoor space perfect for working from home or rocking your creative side hustle can be done for as little as $150.

Millions of people found themselves working from home during the past year. And many are likely to continue doing so this summer and beyond, even as pandemic restrictions ease.

One bonus when working from home: spending some or all of your work day outside.

But while curling up on an outdoor sofa with a laptop can feel like a treat during a workday, it’s not always conducive to getting things done. If work-from-home is here to stay, how do we really make our outdoor workspace as functional and professional as possible?

We’ve asked three designers — California-based Nikki Klugh, New York-based Melanie Roy, and Room and Board Business Interiors expert Elise Nicpon — for some simple, inexpensive tweaks to help create a functional, attractive place to work outdoors.

Truly workable space

Outdoor dining tables are usually about the same height as a desk (29 to 31 inches tall). But dining chairs may be low-slung and lack the back support you need.