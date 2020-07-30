All options are on the table, but expect South Jersey to see some impacts from Isaías between Monday and Wednesday.
Isaias will join Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall just south of Long Beach Island on July 10, as the two storms where the region was in the forecast error cone.
The cone represents a two-thirds probability of where the center of the low pressure center is.
The storm will slip through a weakness in a large high pressure system, which expands from the Gulf of Mexico into much of the Atlantic Ocean.
One it reaches Georgia, the steering patterns sharply moves west to east. While the storm won't curve immediately out to sea, there will be a turn to the northeast as it moves north, hence why New Jersey is in the forecast cone. This is a shift east in the forecast from Wednesday night.
It is possible that the cone continues to shift further east, reducing the impacts to the region. In fact, model guidance has supported this shift to the east, with most of the models keeping the storm 200 to 300 miles out to sea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.