Thanksgiving high school football previews

Another Thanksgiving high school football rivalry will come to an end Thursday.
Ocean City and Pleasantville will play for the last time on the holiday at 10 a.m. at Pleasantville. These schools first met in 1917, and Ocean City leads the series 52-42-6.
Next year, the teams will open the season in a Battle at the Beach showcase game at Ocean City.
“I like the tradition (of Thanksgiving games),” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “But we suggested to Pleasantville they might want to play us at the Battle at the Beach, and they jumped all over it. It’s still a spotlight game.”
Thanksgiving rivalries are quickly from the high school football scene. In addition to Ocean City/Pleasantville, there are just three other games involving local teams this week. St. Joseph Academy will play at Winslow Township 6 p.m. Wednesday. Holy Spirit hosts Atlantic City at 10 a.m. Thursday, while Millville travels to Vineland for a 10:30 a.m. kickoff Thursday.
Many high schools have decided that Thanksgiving rivalries are no longer feasible because of today's schedule and emphasis on the playoffs.
The playoffs started in 1974 long after many of these rivalries began.
The season now starts in August. The regular season ends the third week in October. Most teams are either eliminated from the playoffs or done with non-playoff contests by the first weekend of November. That leaves teams who play on Thanksgiving nearly three weeks to hold a team together.
Pleasantville lost to Raritan in a South Jersey Group II semifinal on Nov. 4. Ocean City beat Vineland 30-10 in a non-playoff game on Nov. 10.
“Thanksgiving games have been a great tradition, but it’s kind of a dying tradition,” Pleasantville first-year coach Malachi Timberlake said. “We lost (in the playoffs) three weeks ago. The loss has been lingering. We’ve been trying to keep the kids busy.”
The Battle at the Beach is a showcase event, which began last season and features some of the state teams. It draws media from all over New Jersey. It is these types of attention-grabbing events that today’s players want to be a part of.
“One of the goals I had when I became a head coach was I wanted to be a team that played in that showcase,” Timberlake said. “I think it's a great opportunity and great exposure for our kids.”
Still, Ocean City and Pleasantville have plenty to play for Thursday.
For Ocean City, it’s a chance to send the seniors off with a win and also give some experience to younger players.
"Games like this it’s hard to know what to expect,” Smith said. “You’ve been off for a little while. Kids are starting to think about playing other sports. Often it comes down to what team wants to be there the most. The mental approach is as important as the physical approach.”
For Pleasantville, it’s a chance to cap the season of resurgence. Timberlake in his first season brought stability to a program that finished 0-10 last season.
“We’re excited,” Timberlake said. “It’s the last one (on Thanksgiving). It's an opportunity for the seniors to put their names in the history books.”
HOLIDAY GAMES
Here's a preview of this week’s matchups:
St. Joseph (6-3) at Winslow Township (5-4)
6 p.m. Wednesday
This will be Paul Sacco’s last game as St. Joe coach. Sacco, who is South Jersey’s winningest coach with a 358-74-5 record in his 41 seasons, announced in August he would step down at the end of the season. Sacco says he still wants to coach. The Wildcats have been a surprise this season. St. Joe comes off a 35-14 loss to dePaul Catholic in the state Non-Public B semifinal last Friday.
Senior quarterback James Mantuano has thrown for eight TDs. Senior linebacker Richard Chandler (72 tackles) and senior defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy (14 tackles for losses) lead the defense. Winslow quarterback James Wilson has thrown for 1,167 yards. Jamil Peterson has rushed for 1,194 yards. Winslow had won three in a row before losing to Middletown South 24-10 in the Central Jersey Group IV semifinal Nov. 4.
Atlantic City (7-2) at Holy Spirit (8-2)
10 a.m. Thursday
This is the 94th meeting of Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry. The schools first met in 1926. Atlantic City leads the rivalry 52-37-4, but Spirit has won four straight, including last year’s 49-8 win.
This is the first time both teams have entered this game with winning records since 2017, which was also the last time Atlantic City beat the Spartans.
Spirit comes off a 50-21 loss to Red Bank Catholic in the state Non-Public B semifinals last Friday. Spirit senior wide receiver Gavin Roman has 102 catches this season. He needs 10 more to break the state record of 111 catches set by Mike O’Brien of Butler High School in 1997, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.
Atlantic City hasn’t played since it lost to Lenape 21-20 in the Central Jersey Group IV semifinals Nov. 4. Vikings quarterback Joe Lyons has thrown for 1,492 yards and 15 TDs. Sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt has been one of South Jersey’s breakout players this season with 46 catches for 773 yards and 10 TDs. He has also returned two kickoffs and a punt for a TD.
Ocean City (3-7) at Pleasantville (6-3)
10 a.m. Thursday
Ocean City beat Vineland 30-10 in a non-playoff game on Nov. 10. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 1,485 yards and eight TDs. Junior linebacker Mick Layton leads the defense with 76 tackles.
Pleasantville lost to Raritan 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Nov. 4. The Greyhounds have relied on freshman quarterback Ahmad Jones, senior quarterback/running back Marlon Leslie and senior defensive lineman Christopher Wright.
Millville (10-2) at Vineland (3-8)
10:30 a.m. Thursday
This is the 151st meeting between these rivals. They first met in 1894 and Vineland leads the series 67-64-19.
Millville will play Northern Highlands for the state Group IV title 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Rutgers University. Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,697 yards. Junior running back Na’eem Sharp has rushed for 1,099 yards. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent sparks the Millville defense with 80 tackles.
Vineland sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown for 831 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 1.045 yards and nine scores. Sophomore linebacker Noah Cruz leads the Fighting Clan defense with 59 tackles.
