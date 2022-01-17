Texas synagogue attack a call for more security, South Jersey Jewish leaders say

Krauss, said Cytron-Walker’s actions were “heroic,” but stressed the attack demonstrated the need to have security for religious services.

“Security must be provided for all houses of worship and especially synagogues,” Krauss said. “We pray that religious services, houses of worship may be attended by people of all faiths in safety.”

Leaders at the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May are planning to offer informational sessions on security this week, hoping more religious leaders will amplify their resources, said Roberta Clark, the federation’s executive director.

“That’s all part of creating a culture of security,” Clark said. “It’s something we all need to work on because, quite frankly, none of us know when any of us could be a witness to or a victim of some sort of security incident. Could be in our house of worship, could be in the grocery store, could be in our driveway.”

In 2018, 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, an attack that similarly spurred a call for more security among religious leaders.