Texas synagogue attack a call for more security, South Jersey Jewish leaders say

A 10-hour hostage situation at a Texas synagogue this weekend has spurred calls in South Jersey for increased vigilance and security measures at houses of worship.
Colleyville, Texas, standoff ended Saturday when the rabbi threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker credited past his security training for getting himself and his congregation out safely before an FBI SWAT team stormed the synagogue, resulting in the death of British national, Malik Faisal Akram, 44, the alleged captor.
The FBI described the ordeal as “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted” and said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. The agency noted that Akram spoke repeatedly during negotiations about a prisoner who is serving an 86-year sentence in the U.S.
In South Jersey, Rabbi Aaron Krauss, said he felt an “enormous sadness” over the assault and hostage situation.
“We’re grateful to the police for having secured the freedom of the hostages and we know also with sadness that it involved the death of the attacker,” said Krauss, who served as a rabbi for decades in Atlantic City and Margate and is a former president of the South Jersey Board of Rabbis.
Krauss, said Cytron-Walker’s actions were “heroic,” but stressed the attack demonstrated the need to have security for religious services.
“Security must be provided for all houses of worship and especially synagogues,” Krauss said. “We pray that religious services, houses of worship may be attended by people of all faiths in safety.”
Leaders at the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May are planning to offer informational sessions on security this week, hoping more religious leaders will amplify their resources, said Roberta Clark, the federation’s executive director.
“That’s all part of creating a culture of security,” Clark said. “It’s something we all need to work on because, quite frankly, none of us know when any of us could be a witness to or a victim of some sort of security incident. Could be in our house of worship, could be in the grocery store, could be in our driveway.”
In 2018, 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, an attack that similarly spurred a call for more security among religious leaders.
The latest attack occurs amid concerns of growing antisemitism. According to an October report by the American Jewish Committee, nearly one in four Jewish people in America say their institutions have been the target of hate crimes or speech in the past five years. More than eight out of 10 American Jews believe antisemitism is on the rise.
Video of the standoff’s end from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.
Authorities have declined to say who shot Akram, saying it was still under investigation.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth. Reached outside his home Sunday.
Cytron-Walker said his congregation had received training from local authorities and the Secure Community Network, which was founded in 2004 by a coalition of Jewish organizations and describes itself as “the official safety and security organization” of the Jewish community in North America. Michael Masters, the CEO of the organization, said the congregation had provided security training in August and had not been previously aware of Akram.
The standoff led authorities to tighten security in other places, including New York City, where police said they increased their presence “at key Jewish institutions” out of an abundance of caution.
The Associated Press, Tribune News Service and Press of Atlantic City staff writers Eric Conklin and Chris Doyle contributed to this report.
