Monday, Jul 31

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL SUMMER CAMPS: 9 a.m.- Aug. 3, 3 p.m.; This youth camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 3-8. Stockton University, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. 609-626-6009.devin.jefferson@stockton.edu. $200. https://go.evvnt.com/1834158-0

LEGO CONTEST: 9 a.m.- Aug. 5, 8 p.m.; Lego Contest for kids and teens. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1679483-0

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674219-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670351-0

ALL TOGETHER NOW-SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Signup daily for Summer Reading Program. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669970-0

HOLY REDEEMER FOOD PANTRY DONATION DRIVE: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Avalon Library's Summer 2023 Donation Drive. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m.-noon; Learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food & beverage industry and hospitality industry. Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269.abarrow@acfpl.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1591295-0

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; No registration required. Cape May County Library - Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1505582-0

LIBBY CLASSES AT THE MILLVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 10-11 a.m.; Millville Public Library will be offering one-on-one classes about using our online catalogue! Classes will be held from 10-11AM and 2-3PM, and will be available during the month of July. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783791-0

POINTILLISM ART: 10-11 a.m.; For this STEAM program learn about the artist behind pointillism art and create your own painting to take home. Ages 7 – 12. Please register each child individually. Registration opens July 17th. Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381.jturner@theoceancountylibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1733019-0

MONDAY FUNDAY: JENKINSON'S AQUARIUM: 10-11 a.m.; Monday Funday: Jenkinson's Aquarium. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Every Monday at 10:30 am. Egg Harbor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063.Eggharborcitybranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670935-0

MORNING MEDITATION: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; No registration required. Every Monday from June 12th-August 28th. Cape May County Library - Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350.adultevents@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1730070-0

LINE DANCING- WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: 12-12:45 p.m.; No registration is required. Every Monday at the Wildwood Crest Library. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1455814-0

LIBBY CLASSES AT THE MILLVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 2-3 p.m.; Millville Public Library will be offering one-on-one classes about using our online catalogue! Classes will be held from 10-11AM and 2-3PM, and will be available during the month of July. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

CAREER READINESS CLASSES: 2-4 p.m.; Millville Public Library now hosts Career Readiness classes, discussing resume writing, interviewing, soft skills needed for a job, how to dress for an interview, and customer service etiquette. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

KNITTING GROUP: 3-4 p.m.; Meet and share knitting techniques. All levels of knitters are welcome. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1499680-0

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Join us for classes that will include learning skills such as mouse use and typing, using e-mail, creating resumes, and online job searching. Students can sign up by calling (856) 825-7087 ext. 12. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

EVENING TEA AND COLORING AT VINELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Join Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, for a relaxing evening of tea and coloring. Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244.vplinfodesk@gmail.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1797440-0

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; No registration is required. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1601737-0

WOMEN’S WEALTH & INVESTING PRESENTED BY PETE SEELAUS & PETER SUCCOSO: 6-7:30 p.m.; Women are in a unique position today as their roles, influence and responsibilities evolve. Cape May County Library - Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. Free. https://go.evvnt.com/1805649-0

BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6-7 p.m.; No registration required. Bring your own bucket! Mondays from June 19th-August 28th. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.adultevents@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1730191-0

SPEAKERS AT SURFSIDE: MIKE MCGRATH: 7-8:30 p.m.; "You'd Better Be Organic if You Live Down the Shore" An evening with Mike McGrath, in collaboration with the Environmental Commission. Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug 1

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674220-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670352-0

ALL TOGETHER NOW-SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Signup daily for Summer Reading Program. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669971-0

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783792-0

BEGINNER BRIDGE: 10 a.m.-noon; BeginneInstructor Karen Sylvester will be teaching the conventions of Beginner Bridge in 8 lessons beginning Tuesday, June 27th (skipping Tuesday, July 4th) and ending on Tuesday, August 22nd. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

STORY TIME: 10-10:30 a.m.; Join Miss Linda for story time! Stories, songs, and rhymes for children of all ages. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

RAPUNZEL: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Forced to live alone in a tower with nothing but her hair and her witch (literally) of a "mother," Rapunzel's sixteenth birthday has come, meaning that she'll be able to see the outside world. Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-398-1118.info@oceancitytheatrecompany.com. $10. https://go.evvnt.com/1780636-0

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; storytime for kids. Brigantine Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110.Brigantinebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1671127-0

MLANJENI MUSICAL THEATER--ALL TOGETHER NOW: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; 2 dates for musical fun. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669989-0

TODDLER STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Tuesdays at 10:30 am. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669661-0

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Weekly on Tuesdays at 10:30 am. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666550-0

HEALTHY LIVING WITH HOLLY - STRATEGIES FOR BETTER ENERGY WITH HOLLY DELONG, YOUR FOOD & MOOD: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Registration REQUIRED. Cape May County Library - Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. Free. https://go.evvnt.com/1824286-0

YOGA - MICHELLE BARBARO: 11 a.m.-noon; No registration required. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.adultevents@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1730212-0

SHUFFLE AND DEAL: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Learn some Bridge tips and conventions to improve your play of the hand. Knowledge of the game Bridge required. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

MEET HANSEL THE K-9 DOG!: 1-2 p.m.; Join us at the Millville Public Library and meet Hansel the K-9dog on August 1st at 1pm!. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

LIBBY CLASSES AT THE MILLVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: 2-3 p.m.; Millville Public Library will be offering one-on-one classes about using our online catalogue! Classes will be held from 10-11AM and 2-3PM, and will be available during the month of July. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

"HEARTBEATS": DRUMMING FOR ADULTS: 2-3 p.m.; Share drums and percussive instruments and learn basic techniques from Steven E. Brown of Drumhead Enterprises. Please register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events for this free program. Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 732-295-1555.tmongelli@theoceancountylibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1837229-0

TUESDAY CRAFTERNOON: 2-3 p.m.; Tuesdays all summer. Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614.Ventnorbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1673734-0

CRAFT AROUND THE WORLD: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; weekly crafts on Tuesdays. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1676610-0

SLOW FLOW YOGA: 3-4 p.m.; No registration required. Every Tuesday at the Wildwood Crest Library. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1804190-0

WONDERBOOK STORYTIME: 4-5 p.m.; Bi-monthly on Tuesdays at 10 am. Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778.Pleasantvillebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670133-0

YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5-6 p.m.; Tuesdays at 5 pm. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666468-0

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE- WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5-6 p.m.; Registration not required. Every Tuesday at the Court House Library. Cape May County Library - Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1445688-0

"HEARTBEATS": DRUMMING FOR ADULTS: 6-7 p.m.; Share drums and percussive instruments and learn basic techniques from Steven E. Brown of Drumhead Enterprises. Please register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events for this free program. Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City. 732-295-1555.tmongelli@theoceancountylibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1837234-0

LEGO CLUB: 6-7 p.m.; LEGO Club, for children in grades K-8, is a meeting at the Millville Public Library and will be on Tuesday August 1st & 15th from 6-7pm. Children can build themed LEGO designs with family and friend. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Meets monthly at 6:30 pm. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669670-0

THE WIZARD OF OZ: 7:30 p.m.- Aug. 11, 9:30 p.m.; Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. Ocean City High School Auditorium and Gymnasium Bill And Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center, East Sixth Street, Ocean City. 609-398-1118.info@oceancitytheatrecompany.com. $30. https://go.evvnt.com/1780658-0

LIGHTHOUSE FULL MOON CLIMB: 8-10 p.m.; On the nights of the full moon climb the Cape May Lighthouse. Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. $12. https://go.evvnt.com/1722303-0

Wednesday, Aug 2

ADULT BOARD GAME NIGHT: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Adult Board Game Night Wednesdays, April 5, 19, May 3, 17, June 7, 21, July 5, 19, August 2, 16, 5:30-8 pm. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666521-0

FAMILY FUN OUTDOOR CRAFTS SHOW AT THE LIGHTHOUSE: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Weekly craft fairs and hands on activities for the kids at the Cape May Lighthouse,. Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1722517-0

STRETCH & BURN- WITH KELLIE WOOD: 9-10 a.m.; This class is VIRTUAL, every Wednesday. No registration required. Cape May County. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1693948-0

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674221-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670353-0

ALL TOGETHER NOW-SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Signup daily for Summer Reading Program. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669972-0

MORNING MEDITATION: 9:15-10:15 a.m.; No registration required. Every Wednesday from June 5th-August 30th. EXCEPT for the below dates. Cape May County Library - Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350.adultevents@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1730056-0

PILATES FUSION: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; No registration required. Wednesday mornings, June 28th-August 30th. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1805329-0

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 9:30 a.m.-noon; Open Gaming. Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.library@longportpubliclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1767052-0

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Everyone likes to visit the beach, but what do you know about the plants and animals that live there?. Beach Entrance, 48th Street, Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES: 10 a.m.-noon; Join us for classes that will include learning skills such as mouse use and typing, using e-mail, creating resumes, and online job searching. Students can sign up by calling (856) 825-7087 ext. 12. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783793-0

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10-11 a.m.; Wednesdays at 10 am. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674795-0

KIDS' EVENT: CRAFTY WEDNESDAYS: 10-11 a.m.; Join Miss Paige each week for a fun art activity. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG- WITH CHERYL CREWS & DENISE JONES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; No registration required. There will be two sessions each Wednesday at 10am and 11:30am. Cape May County Library - Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1445751-0

"LIVING IN THE MOMENT" GROUP: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; A weekly, in-person wellness group. Mental Health Association In Atlantic, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-652-3800.azappala@mhanj.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1831675-0

BUTTS & GUTS - MICHELLE BARBARO: 10:30-11:15 a.m.; No registration required. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.adultevents@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1730306-0

"HEARTBEATS": DRUMMING FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m.-noon; Share drums and percussive instruments and learn basic techniques from Steven E. Brown of Drumhead Enterprises. Please register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events for this free program. Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., Barnegat Township. 732-295-1555.tmongelli@theoceancountylibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1837243-0

COOKING MATTERS FOR KIDS: 11 a.m.-noon; Kids get cooking. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1676625-0

CAPE MAY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER DONATION DRIVE: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Cape May County Animal Shelter Donation Drive. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER BASICS: 1-7 p.m.; Every Wednesday from 1-7 pm. Brigantine Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110.Brigantinebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1671142-0

CAREER READINESS CLASSES: 2-4 p.m.; Millville Public Library now hosts Career Readiness classes, discussing resume writing, interviewing, soft skills needed for a job, how to dress for an interview, and customer service etiquette. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE- WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5-6 p.m.; Registration not required. This Wednesday evening Zumba with Kellie session is now in-person at the Sea Isle City Library. Cape May County Library - Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1446029-0

PUZZLE PANDEMONIUM: 5:30-7 p.m.; puzzlemania. Brigantine Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110.Brigantinebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1671533-0

WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 5:30 pm. Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778.Pleasantvillebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670029-0

LEARN HOW TO USE NORTHSTAR AT HOME OR THE LIBRARY: 6-7:30 p.m.; Computer class. Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.MARIAOM@cclnj.org.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6-7:30 p.m.; Title for August: "The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation" by Rosemary Sullivan. Registration is required. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

BORED? GAMES!: 6-7 p.m.; Wednesdays at 6 pm. Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614.Ventnorbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1672066-0

ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6-7 p.m.; Every Wednesday at the Wildwood Crest Library, and every Thursday at Lower Township Library, 6pm-7pm!. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1486736-0

MOVIE NIGHT AT THE HISTORY CENTER: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Young patrons are invited to join us at the Avalon History Center for a “Night at the Museum.” Registration required. Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; All are welcome to attend. Registration is required – please e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register. Cape May County Library - Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1486582-0

DEADGRASS: 7:30-10 p.m.; Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & in the Way, JGB, Jerry’s Jug Band days and The Grateful Dead. The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 908-310-2941.lizzierosemusic@aol.com. $35. https://go.evvnt.com/1850506-0

Thursday, Aug 3

MARGATE THRILLING THURSDAYS IN AUGUST - FREE MOVIES ON THE BEACH. FREE BEACH DAY, SIDEWALK SALES: 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thrilling Thursdays Sunset Cinema - FREE Movie on the Beach August 3 - Lilo & Stitch. Margate City. info@margatehasmore.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1848174-0

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674222-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670354-0

ALL TOGETHER NOW-SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Signup daily for Summer Reading Program. Hammonton Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264.Hammontonbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1669973-0

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; No registration required. Cape May County Library - Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1505583-0

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783794-0

STORYTIME!: 10-11 a.m.; Thursdays at 10 am. Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614.Ventnorbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1672092-0

CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursdays at 10 am-2 pm. Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778.Pleasantvillebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670057-0

KIDS' EVENT: LEGO THURSDAY: 10-11 a.m.; Calling all Lego Fans! The library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG- WITH CHERYL CREWS: 10-11 a.m.; No registration required. Every Thursday at the Sea Isle City Library. Cape May County Library - Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1445247-0

THE BUZZ ABOUT HONEYBEES: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; With the help of a Cattus Island Park naturalist, learn about the structure and hierarchy of a honeybee hive, and glance into the world of beekeeping. Ages 7+. Please register each child individually. Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381.jturner@theoceancountylibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1748450-0

STORIES TOGETHER!: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Storytime on Thursdays. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670791-0

123 READ & SING: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; On Thursdays at 10:30 am. Galloway Township Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-652-2352.Gallowaytownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666850-0

THURSDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Thursdays at 10:30 am. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666673-0

MORNING MOVIE MATINEE: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; weekly free movie on Thursdays at 11 am. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1676589-0

AL-ANON MEETING BROUGHT TO US BY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m.-noon; No registration required. Every Thursday, 11am-12pm at the Lower Township branch. Cape May County Library - Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1445301-0

LETTERS TO LEADERS SUMMER READING PROGRAM EVENT: 1-2 p.m.; Be Kind to Others: Letters to Leaders!. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 3:30-5:25 p.m.; Receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1731903-0

"BETTER TOGETHER" A GROUP FOR THOSE WITH MENTAL HEALTH & PHYSICAL CHALLENGES: 4-5 p.m.; This is a weekly support group meeting/discussion. Oceanside II Family Success Center, 3201 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800.azappala@mhanj.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1831729-0

LEGO CLUB: 4-5 p.m.; Every Thursday at 4 pm. Absecon branch - Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.Abseconbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1671027-0

GENTLE YOGA - WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; New weekly event! No registration is required, but please bring a yoga mat. Cape May County Library - Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1584261-0

SUMMER READING PROGRAM BOOK CLUB: DISCUSS 'THE OVERSTORY': 6-7 p.m.; The group will discuss 'The Overstory' by Richard Powers. The group will discuss chapters 1-8 at the first session, 9-10 at the second and 11-12 at the third. Registration required. Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269.mmcgeary@acfpl.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1824029-0

ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6-7 p.m.; Every Wednesday at the Wildwood Crest Library, and every Thursday at Lower Township Library, 6pm-7pm!. Cape May County Library - Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1486788-0

SOUND HEALING CLASS: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Come to the Millville Public Library and join Ahmad Graves-El for a harmonizing Sound Healing practice. Together we will travel on a journey to realign ourselves with illuminating energy. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursdays @ 6:30 pm. Egg Harbor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063.Eggharborcitybranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666168-0

1ST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7-8 p.m.; with Kathy Tweed. Registration is required. Cape May County. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1508811-0

Friday, Aug 4

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674223-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670355-0

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783795-0

TALEWISE PRESENTS: SAVING EARTH TOGETHER: 10-11 a.m.; Talewise comes to perform!. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1679777-0

YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10-11 a.m.; No registration required. Cape May County Library - Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1505515-0

""BEE"" A FRIEND TO POLLINATORS: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; BEE a Friend. Brigantine Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110.Brigantinebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1671752-0

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: RETRO CRAFTS FOR TEENS: 11 a.m.-noon; 90s crafts are back in this summer series. August 4th is perler beads! Make 8-bit crafts to take home. Suggested for ages 12 to 16. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES: 12-2 p.m.; Join us for classes that will include learning skills such as mouse use and typing, using e-mail, creating resumes, and online job searching. Students can sign up by calling (856) 825-7087 ext. 12. 210 Buck St., 210 Buck St., Millville. 856-825-7087.contactus@millvillepubliclibrary.org.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1-3 p.m.; This group meets every Friday from 1pm-3pm at the Wildwood Crest Library, 2nd floor. No registration is required. Cape May County Library - Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1445415-0

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Every Friday at the Lower Cape branch. No registration is required - newcomers welcome!. Cape May County Library - Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1445472-0

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE: 2-3 p.m.; Fridays in July and August. Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614.Ventnorbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1673790-0

"LIGHTBULB" ONLINE GROUP: 3-4 p.m.; A weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. Galloway. 609 652-3800.kwilliams@mhanj.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1267196-0

LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY WITH MATT MASS: 4-8 p.m.; Sunday Funday vibes with live music from Matt Mass. Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782.tamara@willowcreekwinerycapemay.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1839750-0

A SUMMER EVENING CONCERT AT BRIGHTON PARK: 7-8:30 p.m.; The Schultz-Hill Foundation invites the community to a free performance, A Summer Evening Concert at Brighton Park featuring The Singing Lifeguard Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All Star Band. Brighton Park, Atlantic City. 609-344-3112.ghill@1616pr.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1785389-0

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7-10 p.m.; An uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them. Galloway. 609 652-3800.kwilliams@mhanj.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1277117-0

STONE FLOWER: 7:30-10 p.m.; ​Santana Tribute Band. The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 908-310-2941.lizzierosemusic@aol.com. $38. https://go.evvnt.com/1850510-0

THE WEDDING SINGER: 8-11 p.m.; The Wedding Singer Musical tells the story of a wedding singer in 1985 who falls in love with a waitress. Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville. 856-327-6400.info@levoy.net. $25. https://go.evvnt.com/1590064-0

Saturday, Aug 5

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674225-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670356-0

MORNING RISE AND SHINE YOGA: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; summer session for free yoga at Mays Landing branch. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1676551-0

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783796-0

STORIES TOGETHER!: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Weekly storytime on Saturdays at 10:30 am. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670885-0

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Weekly on Saturdays at 10:30 am. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666628-0

FUN, FRIENDSHIP, AND FIBER ARTS! WITH DAWN CIFUENTES: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Registration requested. Cape May County Library - Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350.marielac@cmclibrary.org. Free. https://go.evvnt.com/1824300-0

LET'S GO LEGO: 11 a.m.-noon; Saturdays for Lego lovers. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674279-0

CHESS CLUB: 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays @ 12 pm. Ventnor City Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614.Ventnorbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1671896-0

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1-3 p.m.; Bi-monthly movies starting at 1 pm. Pleasantville Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778.Pleasantvillebranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670118-0

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1-2 p.m.; Every Saturday at 1 pm. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666261-0

TEEN BOARD GAME AND SNACK AFTERNOONS: 2-3 p.m.; Saturdays, April 1, 29, May 13, 27, June 10, 24, July 8, 22, August 5, 29, 2-4 pm. Egg Harbor Township - Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.Eggharbortownshipbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1666438-0

SAT: CRASH COURSE: 2:30-4:30 p.m.; SAT: Crash Course: Learn SAT test prep strategies, review practice exam questions, and get an overview of what to expect on the SAT. Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

Sunday, Aug 6

YOGA AT THE FARM: 8-9 a.m.; Open-level vinyasa yoga with Tam Turse of Gemini Movement. Legates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May. 609-770-8782.tamara@willowcreekwinerycapemay.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1840829-0

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Daily booksale. Mays Landing Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776.MaysLandingbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1674226-0

BASIC COMPUTER HELP BY APPOINTMENT: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Computer help everyday. Somers Point Branch - Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.SomersPointbranch@aclsys.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1670357-0

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS”: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; See this exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels of the day during the late 19th and early 20th century. Many of these “curatives” were not just ineffective, they were downright dangerous. Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404.info@capemaymac.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1783797-0

AFTERNOON OF ORIGINAL PLAYS: 2-4 p.m.; This twenty-year-old group of playwrights and players will present dramatic reading of their recent original plays. 3711 Atlantic Ave., 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-230-5447.

POETRY IN THE PARK: 6-7:30 p.m.; Poetry in the Park will happen on Sunday, August 6, 6pm-7:30pm, at JF Kennedy Park in Somers Point. Enjoy the Spoken Words of local published poets in a beautiful outdoor setting. John F Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point. haikuclubnj@yahoo.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1808966-0

MAURICE HOUSE AT JUNIPER VILLAGE MILLVILLE SUNDAY BIBLE STUDY AND HYMNAL SINGING: 6-8 p.m.; Millville Senior Living Community Invites the Public to Worship with Them. Maurice House, A Juniper Village, 1719 W. Main St., Millville. (856) 825-4002.bonnie.barker@junipercommunities.com.

MEDITATION - ONLINE: 7:30-8:30 p.m.; Guided meditation online. Join us on Sunday evening to close the weekend and start off the new week refreshed. Galloway. 609 652-3800.kwilliams@mhanj.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1265869-0