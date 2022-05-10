 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TERRACE TAVERN IN BEACH HAVEN

Like much of the Jersey Shore barrier islands, Long Beach Island wakes up from hibernation sometime around Memorial Day and stays buzzing all the way through Labor Day. There are a handful of spots that are open already, and on weekends, Terrace Tavern in Beach Haven is one of them. An LBI staple for decades, this seafood leaning bar and restaurant is hard to miss, especially with the giant red crab on the roof beckoning you to come inside. Once you’re in, the menu is a delight, sporting everything from tasty apps like shrimp and lobster spring rolls with coconut dipping sauce to some killer entrees such as bacon-wrapped Barnegat Light scallops, which are coated in a cider glaze that brings things to a whole other level. Terrace Tavern is located at 13201 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven. Go to TerraceTavernLBI.com

