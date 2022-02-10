Love is in the air on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City as several restaurants will offer Valentine’s Day deals on Feb. 14. An Orange Loop Jack-of-all-trades, Rhythm & Spirits is at once a fabulous cocktail bar, a fantastic nightlife space and a trendy and inspired new-school Italian restaurant with a flair for the unexpected. This year their Valentine’s Day offering is pleasantly affordable, with an $85 four-course, prix-fixe dinner for two. The dinner begins with a glass of rose for toasting, followed by shared salad and cacio e pepe courses. Main course options include salmon puttanesca, Southern fried chicken parm or a vegan pepperonata along with shared sides of broccoli rabe, crispy potatoes and long hots. A Bar 32 dessert sampler is included as well, utilizing the best chocolates from their next door neighbor/chocolate-lovers dream-come true, Bar 32. Speaking of Bar 32, this dessert/cocktail bar will offer their own Valentine’s Day “Slow Jam Experience,” which consists of two glasses of sparkling wine, a charcuterie board and a chocolate tasting to share for $50. And last but not least, for those who just want a cozy night at home, Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen will offer a pick-up only special featuring an arugula salad, a heart-shaped 10-inch pizza, a Bar 32 dessert sampler and a bottle of wine (red, white or sparkling rose). This deal can also be had as a dine-in deal at Bar 32 for $50. Rhythm & Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com. Bar 32 is located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. In Atlantic City. Go to Bar32Chocolate.com. Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen is located at 131 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CuzziesPizzeria.com.