One of the most popular spots on the Orange Loop, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall packs in the suds with 40 beers on tap and another hundred or so in bottles. But what a lot of people may not realize is that their selection of Irish-style beers is unmatched just about anywhere in South Jersey, with no fewer than 10 on tap, making them an excellent choice for a spot to hit up on your St. Paddy’s Day travels.

And we’re not just talking about the obvious stuff like Guinness – sure, they’ve got that on tap too — but we suggest you try something a bit more uncommon, like the Spellbound Corned Beef Pale Ale, Ludlam Island’s Irish Potato Brown Ale or Bolero’s Magically Bullicious, a breakfast stout brewed with the flavors of Lucky Charms cereal.

There will also be a ton of specials available both March 12 and 17, including $3 Irish cream shots, $5 Miller Lite 20-ounce pints, $6 Guinness 20-ounce pints, $5 Tully shots, $10 for a shot of Tully and a Guinness pint and $10 car bombs. And that’s just the drinks!

Food specials include $10 corned beef sandwiches and reuben empanadas and $12 plates of corned beef and cabbage. The March 12 party will also feature live music from Glenn Roberts from 3 to 7 p.m. and Quasimodo’s Bride from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.

