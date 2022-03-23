An Orange Loop jack-of-all-trades, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a beer geek’s paradise, but it also makes for a great spot to hit during March Madness, as they offer a list of specials that run during the games. You can grab a draft of Miller Lite for just $2.50, while drafts of Yuengling are $3, Guinness drafts are $5, as are pitchers of PBR and shots of both Screwball and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.