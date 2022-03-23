 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Tennessee Ave Beer hall Photo (copy)

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall 

An Orange Loop jack-of-all-trades, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a beer geek’s paradise, but it also makes for a great spot to hit during March Madness, as they offer a list of specials that run during the games. You can grab a draft of Miller Lite for just $2.50, while drafts of Yuengling are $3, Guinness drafts are $5, as are pitchers of PBR and shots of both Screwball and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

