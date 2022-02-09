 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Casinos aren’t the only ones having all the fun. Also in Atlantic City, fans can head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for plenty of specials and TVs, including $2.50 Miller Lite draughts, $5 Guinness draughts, $6 AC Tea and Margaritas plus a free halftime buffet. Or, order takeout by 8 p.m., Feb. 12, with a special Super Bowl Menu that includes $15 drink specials (growler or mix-and-match 4 pack of craft beer) as well as trays of things like sausage and peppers and 50 pieces of wings.

