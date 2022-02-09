Casinos aren’t the only ones having all the fun. Also in Atlantic City, fans can head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for plenty of specials and TVs, including $2.50 Miller Lite draughts, $5 Guinness draughts, $6 AC Tea and Margaritas plus a free halftime buffet. Or, order takeout by 8 p.m., Feb. 12, with a special Super Bowl Menu that includes $15 drink specials (growler or mix-and-match 4 pack of craft beer) as well as trays of things like sausage and peppers and 50 pieces of wings.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.