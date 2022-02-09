Casinos aren’t the only ones having all the fun. Also in Atlantic City, fans can head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for plenty of specials and TVs, including $2.50 Miller Lite draughts, $5 Guinness draughts, $6 AC Tea and Margaritas plus a free halftime buffet. Or, order takeout by 8 p.m., Feb. 12, with a special Super Bowl Menu that includes $15 drink specials (growler or mix-and-match 4 pack of craft beer) as well as trays of things like sausage and peppers and 50 pieces of wings.