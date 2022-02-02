 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Miso-Glazed Sake-Soaked Wings with Buttermilk Wasabi Blue Cheese

One of the Orange Loop’s most popular watering holes, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a Wing Wars veteran that is known for bringing some seriously creative flavor combos, including the award-winning Sweet Soy Wings that are now a permanent staple on their menu. This year the Beer Hall returns to Wing Wars with one of Chef Charles Soreth’s most ambitious creations yet: An Asian-themed wing packed with some of your favorite flavors from the Far East such as ginger and miso, plus it was marinated in sake to add some more flavor and tenderness. This wing teams up with a tasty Buttermilk Wasabi Blue Cheese that’s sure to bang your gong.

