 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
0 comments

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Whether you’re looking for a NYE dinner or a party, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has you covered, offering a four-course dinner with craft beer pairings at 7 p.m., or an optional open bar package, which includes cocktails, wines, select craft beers, party favors, a champagne or beer toast and entertainment from Quasimodo’s Bride from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the dinner are $75; $50 for open bar package. Don’t want the open bar package? No problem. Just pay as you go. Never a cover. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News