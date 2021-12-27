Whether you’re looking for a NYE dinner or a party, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has you covered, offering a four-course dinner with craft beer pairings at 7 p.m., or an optional open bar package, which includes cocktails, wines, select craft beers, party favors, a champagne or beer toast and entertainment from Quasimodo’s Bride from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the dinner are $75; $50 for open bar package. Don’t want the open bar package? No problem. Just pay as you go. Never a cover. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.