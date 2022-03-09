It’s in no way an Irish bar, but with over 40 beers on tap, a killer menu and live music all the time, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall checks all the boxes for a festive and fun St. Paddy’s Day dinner. Pop in on either Saturday, March 12, or Thursday, March 17, for some fun Irish-themed food specials including $10 corned beef sandwiches and reuben empanadas and $12 plates of corned beef and cabbage along with a list of 10 Irish-style craft beers on tap including Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout, Spellbound Corned Beef Pale Ale, Ludlam Island Irish Potato Brown Ale and others to wash it all down. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.