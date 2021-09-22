Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Shrimp Banh-Mi Slider
133 S. Tennessee Ave. // TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
A Vietnamese twist on a sub, the shrimp banh-mi slider is one of Chef Charles Soreth’s most awesome creations at this Orange Loop mainstay. Grilled shrimp, cucumber, pickled carrot, jalapeño and a swipe of sriracha mayo team up to create this savory sensation. Pair it with any of their incredible list of craft beers, and you’ll be sitting pretty.
