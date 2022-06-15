A fantastic way to shoehorn in some craft beers early in the day, few dads out there won’t be thrilled to head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for their weekly Sunday brunch. Choose from a variety of tasty choices from Chef Charles Soreth, such as $5 breakfast sandwiches which are available from 10 a.m. to noon; and a full brunch menu including everything from salmon toast to s’mores pancakes, brioche french toast with stout caramel and strawberries to mushroom omelets, eggs, bacon and more. Wash it all down with a few $5 Bloody Marys or mimosas, or opt to sample from their utterly stunning list of hard-to-find craft beers, both on tap and in bottles and cans. Head inside to play a few games on pinball before you head out back to their open air patio to toast one to the man who made it all possible. If you come for dinner, there will be live music with Tom Angello and the Rockin’ Blues Band with the Budesa Brothers from 6 to 9 p.m. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAVenueBeerHall.com.