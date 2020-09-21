Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 infection among Cape May County residents have been discovered, according to news released Monday by the county's Department of Health.

The 10 new break down as follows among the following municipalities: four in Middle Township; two in Ocean City; and one each in Dennis Township, Upper Township, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1,299, including 90 deaths.

