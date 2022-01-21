Ten again! Flyers lose 10 straight for 2nd time this season

The last team to lose 10 straight twice in one season was Colorado in 2010-11.

The Flyers lost a franchise-record 12 straight from Feb. 24, 1999 to March 16, 1999, and have lost at least 10 straight games in one season for the ninth time.

“Everyone has us written off. The only guys that are going to get out of it is the guys in the locker room,” Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said. “We have to stick together and hold each other accountable. It’s going to be the guys in the room that dig ourselves out of this mess.”

Columbus snapped a scoreless tie in the second period when Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s clearing pass was poked away by Sean Kuraly. Boone Jenner slid the puck between two defenders and hit Bjorkstrand for the backhander and his 12th goal of the season.

“To get going in the right direction, it’s not pretty sometimes. I’m not sure it was the prettiest one for us,” Kuraly said. “You’re happy about it for a couple of minutes, and then we’ve got another one tomorrow night against Pittsburgh.”