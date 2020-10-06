Temple football notes: Coach Rod Carey shakes up the offensive line

One of the most interesting shakeups as Temple prepares for its 6 p.m. opener Saturday at Navy is with the offensive line. Coach Rod Carey has released his initial depth chart, and Isaac Moore, who started all 13 games at left tackle last season, is listed at second team.

Developing the line is key since the Owls lost two dominant performers, center Matt Hennessy, a third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, and guard Jovahn Fair, who started 43 games in his Temple career.

Carey said during the preseason that the linemen would be moving around, playing different positions in search of the best five.

He wasn’t kidding.

Graduate student Vincent Picozzi (6-4, 300), who started nine games at right guard before suffering a season-ending knee injury, is now the left tackle. The new left guard is senior Joseph Hooper (6-3, 305), with C.J. Perez (6-1, 295), a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois, at center. The right guard is junior Adam Klein (6-3, 290), who was the starting right tackle the previous two seasons, while the right tackle is Michael Niese (6-5, 290), a graduate transfer from Dayton.

During Monday’s Zoom press conference, Carey said that the depth chart as it stands could change by Saturday.