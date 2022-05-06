 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It'll be chilly. If you remember Memorial Day Friday night through Sunday 2021, this will be a repeat.

High temperatures at the coast will be in the 50s Friday through at least Tuesday. The coolest day will be Sunday, which will struggle above 50 degrees.

Inland temperatures won't be much better. Expect low 50s Saturday and Sunday. We'll get upper 50s for Monday and then finally crack 60 on Tuesday, warming from there. There's an outside shot that Atlantic City International Airport tied Sunday's daily record for chilliest high temperature, which is 50 degrees. 

Low temperatures will be in the 40s during this time. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
