Temperatures

Highs were in the low 50s Saturday. Sunday morning will start in the mid-40s and then only rise to around 50. The record chilliest high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport for May 8, 50 degrees, may be in jeopardy of going down. Sen. Frank. S Farley State Marina in Atlantic City may be OK, as their record is 48 degrees.

From there, it's a slow road back to seasonable. Monday's dry and partial sunshine will bring mid to upper 50s for the day. Tuesday will then give us a taste of the 60s again inland, though the shore will have to wait until Wednesday for that.

By Friday we'll hit more seasonable levels, which is the low-70s inland and mid-60s at the coast.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

