Three fires broke out across the state, spread by low humidity and breezy winds. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the wildfire risk will only go up for Wednesday. At the same time, highs will get into the 80s inland, with even the Jersey Shore making a run for the summery 80 degree mark, too. Joe has everything you need to know for our three day stretch of summer weather.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.