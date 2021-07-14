Ted Nash, Penn and Olympics rowing legend, dies at 88

In 2014, the university honored him with the dedication of the Ted A. Nash Land Rowing Center.

John Chatzky, another major figure in the sport, told Row2K.com that his former Penn coach’s wisdom didn’t end with rowing.

“He taught me so many important things about rowing, but, much more importantly, he taught me lessons about life. He taught me that you need to be passionate about your pursuits,” Chatzky said, “and that one couldn’t be truly happy or truly fulfilled in one’s life unless you were passionate about something.”

“He changed and affected the course of my entire life and the life of hundreds of others, men and women,” Chatzky added, “and I will be forever grateful for his support and his teachings.”

In addition to competing in two Olympics, Nash was a coach in nine others. During his career as an athlete or a coach, he helped win 48 medals with 76 crews in Olympics, World, and Pan American events. He received many awards, including the Medal of Honor from the United States Rowing Association, the organization’s highest honor. He also was the recipient of accolades from the National Rowing Foundation, the University of Washington, and the Boston University Hall of Fame.