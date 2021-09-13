Tech verifications show big jump in bets as football begins

ATLANTIC CITY — A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reports a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season.

That helps confirm an expected big increase in the level of online betting as football season got under way in a nation with many more places to bet this year.

GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, said Monday it recorded 58.2 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C. from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through 7 p.m. Sunday.

That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season, when GeoComply processed 25.8 million transactions.

"We expected high volumes, but what we have seen has surprised us nonetheless,” said Lindsay Slader, a managing director with Geocomply. “The level of demand across new markets, such as Arizona, indicates that consumers have long waited for the option to legally place a sports bet.”

The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer's location. It is considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity, more than 80% of which is done online in the United States.