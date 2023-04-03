The high school softball season started Monday.

Press-area teams should again be among the state’s best. Egg Harbor Township is the defending South Jersey Group IB champion, St. Joseph Academy is the defending South Jersey Parochial B champion. Cedar Creek and Hammonton should also be among South Jersey’s best this season.

What follows is a preview of Press-area schools. Teams have been placed in four categories:

Favorite: The team to beat in the division

Contender: More than capable of winning the division.

Spoiler: If things go right this team could have a big season.

Building: Better days are ahead.

Cape-Atlantic League

American Division

Cedar Creek

Coach: Shawn Cohen

Last season’s record: 25-6

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Pirates reached the South Jersey Group II final last season and should contend again. Junior pitcher Liz Martin struck out 200 batters in 143 ⅓ innings last season. Senior shortstop/outfielder Chaneyl Johnson batted .449 with 46 runs scored. Junior catcher Allison Amadio batted .409 and knocked in 39 runs.

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Kristi Troster

Last season’s record: 25-2

2023 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Eagles won the South Jersey Group IV title and lost to Watchung Hills 2-1 in the state Group IV title game. EHT returns numerous standouts. Senior shortstop Madison Biddle hit seven home runs last season. Junior catcher Payton Colbert led the team with 42 hits last season. Junior pitcher Madison Dollard had 175 strikeouts in 131 innings last season. Junior first baseman Sienna Walterson knocked in 47 runs last season.

Hammonton

Coach: Eric Shulman

Last season’s record: 17-8

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Blue Devils are talented and deep. Senior third baseman Alexa Panagopoylos has hit 14 home runs the past two seasons. Ava Divello is a .400 hitter and a standout defender in centerfield. Gracie Ravenkamp, a sophomore, takes over the pitching. Senior outfielder. Sophia Vento is a three-year starter who stole 18 bases last season. Senior outfielder Riley Lancaster batted .440 last season.

Mainland Regional

Coach: Brian Smith

Last season’s record: 13-8

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Mustangs feature a mix of veterans and newcomers. Senior infielder Rayna Molina is a career .452 hitter, but underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery last year. Junior pitcher Bella D’Agostino had 112 strikeouts in 76 innings last season. Joslyn Adams (OF/C) batted .370 last season.

Millville

Coach: Brooke Ewan-Dixon

Last season’s record: 12-9

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Junior outfielder Brooke Joslin batted .550 with 27 runs scored and 21 RBIs last season. Sadie Drozdowski batted .420 as a freshman last season. Senior infielder Novalee Bybell batted .451 last season.

St. Joseph

Coach: Les Olson

Last season’s record: 19-10

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: St. Joe is the defending South Jersey Non-Public B champion. The Wildcats feature a pair of Division I recruits in senior catcher Macie Jacquet (Towson University) and junior Pitcher Ava Fisher (East Carolina University). The Wildcats also feature sophomore third baseman Abby Willis (43 RBIs last season) and senior second baseman Jenna Calchi (31 hits last season).

Vineland

Coach: Mike Reed

Last season’s record: 9-11

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Fighting Clan returns some veterans, but are still young. Senior catcher Maddie Cantoni batted .449 last season, while sophomore infielder Morgan Harrell-Alvarez batted .413.

NATIONAL DIVISION

ACIT

Coach: Brigette Alessandri

Last season’s record: 8-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Red Hawks return a core of talented players. Senior outfielder Samantha Passalaqua batted .459 last season. Junior shortstop Gianna Gonzalez and junior outfielder Sophia Philippou also are team leaders.

Atlantic City

Coach: Mike Miltenberger

Last season’s record: 11-14

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Miltenberger takes over the program. The Vikings will rely on seniors Rosie Miltenberger (SS), who has a combined nine triples and 38 stolen bases the past two seasons, and center fielder Cece Marota, who has batted a combined .496 with 50 RBIs the past two seasons.

Buena Regional

Coach: Pam Pickett

Last season’s record: 19-7

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Pickett begins the season with 692 career wins. The Chiefs graduated some key seniors, but return several experienced players. Sophomore shortstop Laylah Collins batted .325 as a freshman. Isabella Bates (OF), Cami Johnson (OF), Jay Morales (1B) and junior twins Anna and Julia Sheridan all have varsity experience.

Middle Township

Coach: Walt Cubernot

Last season’s record: 9-15

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Panthers will look to improve on last year’s win total. Sophomore outfielder Juliet Thompson led the Panthers in hits (30) and runs scored (26) last season. Senior catcher Bella D’Alonzo batted .380, and junior pitcher Gabby Cruz had 115 strikeouts in 68 ⅔ innings last season.

Ocean City

Coach: Carrie Merritt

Last season’s record: 5-15

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Red Raiders will combine some veterans with a young pitching staff. Sophomore second baseman Taylor Vaugh scored 16 runs and stole nine bases last season. Senior first baseman Gabby Bowen hit seven home runs last season. Senior center fielder Macky Segich stole 17 bases last season.

OLMA

Coach: Rebecca Steiger

Last season’s record: 7-10

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Villagers are young, but feature some talent in the circle and in the infield. Junior pitcher Emma Douglass struck out 148 batters in 105 innings. Senior center fielder Destiny Ragsdale leads the offense.

Wildwood Catholic

Coaches: T.J. Johnson and Bryan Vasti

Last season’s record: 9-5

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Crusaders lost just one starter from a team that won a South Jersey Non-Public B playoff game last season. Rebecca Cessna is a force on the mound and at the plate. Sophomore shortstop Julia Wallace leads the Crusaders offensively and defensively. Senior first baseman Camryn Glowacka is a team leader.

UNITED DIVISION

Absegami

Coach: Barbara Dell’Aringa

Last season’s record: 4-17

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Braves are young and could start five sophomores. Senior pitcher Tori Smith is completely healthy for the season after recovering last year from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Sophomore catcher Alyssa Bailey was the team MVP last season. Sophomore shortstop Sarah Cezslaw stole 24 bases as a freshman.

Cape May Tech

Coach: Cortney Walters

Last season’s record: 6-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Team captains Devin Muir, Kayleigh Rhodes and Johanna Longstreet provide strong leadership. Longstreet is an experienced pitcher. Rhodes batted .435, while sophomore center fielder Amanda Daino batted .386 last season.

Holy Spirit

Coach: Dennis Smith

Last season’s record: 9-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Spartans are young with a number of sophomores and freshmen playing key roles. Sophomore Mia Merlino (P/1B) batted .39 with three home runs last season. Sophomore Frankie Lane (OF) batted .404 and had 19 RBIs as a freshman. Freshman Gabbi Jones is a promising pitcher and hitter.

Lower Cape May

Coach: Kiersten Price

Last season’s record: 4-14

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Price said the Caper Tigers will rely on a returning core of veterans and some talented freshmen.

Oakcrest

Coach: Jason Hearn

Last season’s record: 3-14

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Hearn begins the season with 99 career wins. The Falcons should be improved. Senior shortstop Carly Angelo batted .429 last season. Madison Pell (CF/C) and Michaela Hearn (2B) and both seniors and four-year varsity players. Dakota Miranda, a sophomore, takes over in the pitching circle.

Pleasantville

Coach: Kathy Watson

Last season’s record: 1-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Greyhounds are young but have plenty of heart and energy. Junior sisters Sther and Aiddys Ramirez Marrero lead Pleasantville on the mound and in the middle infield.

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Wildwood

Coach: Teresa Cunniff

Last season’s record: 7-10

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Senior outfielder Kaydence Oakley batted .490 with 20 runs scored. Junior pitcher Charlotte Kilian returns as does junior middle infielder Sophia Wilber (.340 average).

SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat

Coach: Mike Palmieri

Last season’s record: 10-11

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Senior outfielder Gabriella Giaconia batted .339 with 20 runs scored last season. Junior pitcher Jamison Hogan struck out 120 batters in 120 innings last season.

Lacey Township

Coach: Christina Pollino

Last season’s record: 12-12

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Senior outfielder Caitlyn Voskanyan stole 15 bases and scored 24 runs last season. Senior pitcher Caitlin Jerabek struck out 32 batters in 29 ⅓ innings last season.

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Keith Lowe

Last season’s record: 7-12

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Hannah Theuret batted .425 with four home runs, 22 RBIs and 30 runs scored as a freshman.

Southern Regional

Coach: Jamie Bernaldo

Last season’s record: 15-4

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Sarah Lally hit four home runs as a junior last season. Junior outfielder Leah Morrin batted .333 with 20 runs scored last season.