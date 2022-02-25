Primary Color: Black Age: 12yrs 0mths 2wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullyin…
SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years, with more to come.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Sup…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Two people and a pet were killed over the weekend when a fire decimated a home in the township.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted last week to adopt a pair of ordinances expanding the number of alcohol license…
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.
WILDWOOD — A national organization of Native Americans is calling on the school district to change the name and logo of its sports team.
Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that as of March 7, masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for s…
