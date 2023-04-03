Spring fishing should be getting good.

We have a full moon coming up and water temps in the back bays and inlets are warming up.

Tautog have joined the lineup to go with striped bass and white perch plus black drumfish are moving around and ling have been reported.

Tautog “are out there to catch!”

That’s the way Capt. Bob Cope described his Monday inshore ocean run on his charter boat Full Ahead out of Cape May.

He said after returning to the dock at Utch’s Marina they caught a lot little fish with few keepers.

The windy weather played a role on Monday.

Striped bass are the sluggers this time of year.

There have been reports of super fishing all along the New Jersey coast.

Well-known and respected fisher George Bucci had one of his striped bass marathons planned.

He will be making another trek to the Raritan River.

He said Monday he will be fishing for striped bass from land, then take a nap in his truck at a local marina there and jump on a friend’s boat and fish the next day.

He said it will be a long 24 hours.

George catches them up just about every time out.

He is a spokesman for the Cape Atlantic Striper Club Bill Couch Memorial coming up April 22 to 28 with the awards banquet April 29 at the Hammonton Fire House.

Go to Cape-Atlantic Striper Club or Bill Couch Memorial web pages for details.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City is running a month-long tautog contest. Sign up for free and get details at One-Stop.

Noel and Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon both said they had reports of black drumfish showing up in the waters between Pleasantville and Atlantic City.

Noel also reported tog around the Absecon Inlet but no keepers yet.

Dave also said he expects a “good shot” into the week.

Howard Sefton said business was “good, good” over the weekend. He said Monday that he sold out of all the prime baits of bloodworm, grass shrimp and minnows that are popular for striped bass and white white perch.

Howard also said fishing seems to be a little better in the Great Egg Harbor River.

Howard reported that one of his regulars posted a 37½-inch striped bass.

Jason Theno reported that they also had a ”good day” Sunday at Allen’s Dock on the Bass River at New Gretna.

He said that two “nice” striped bass were caught.

Graveling Point sod bank is one of popular and productive spots on Great Bay.