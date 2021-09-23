 Skip to main content
Taqueria Rendon
Taqueria Rendon

Taqueria Rendon - Birria Taco - Northfield.jpg

Taqueria Rendon - Birria Taco - Northfield

Birria Taco

201 Tilton Road // Facebook.com/taqueria.rendon

Birria tacos have become a hot food trend as of late, but nobody in South Jersey does them better than Taqueria Rendon. A fried taco filled with a mixture of top round and short rib, which gets marinated overnight with spices and served with a consommé to dip in. It’s addictive!

