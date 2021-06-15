Tanger Outlets makes progress in the year after looting, vandalism

ATLANTIC CITY — A little more than a year after becoming the backdrop of looting and vandalism, and following a year of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Tanger Outlets The Walk shopping district is rebounding by adding new businesses and expanding its offerings.

Consisting of 17 buildings stretched over nine city blocks, The Walk is undergoing a renaissance this summer as it awaits the opening of new stores and a police substation. It also recently unveiled an urban beekeeping program.

“It feels fantastic,” Donna Danielson, general manager of The Walk, said about the new additions. “We’re really excited about this.”

The Walk is the first thing visitors see as they come off the Atlantic City Expressway and into the resort.

Raina Williams, the manager of the Beef Jerky Outlet, said tourism and sales at the outlets have increased since last summer.

“There’s been a lot of progress with the tourism,” Williams said. “I’ve been here for three years and of course last year, there were less visitors. But I can honestly say, I see more tourism now than even before the pandemic. And the sales have definitely increased as well, both in-person and online. I mean we’re struggling just to keep up with all of our orders.”