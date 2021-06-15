Tanger Outlets announces urban beekeeping program

ATLANTIC CITY — Tanger Outlets The Walk will see tens of thousands of new residents by July.

Recently, Tanger Outlets announced the installation of a honeybee colony on the shopping center’s rooftop this month. The program is in collaboration with social beekeeping company Alveole.

Throughout the summer, the center will host educational bee workshops for the public, according to a news release from Tanger. Resident beekeeper Allison Gratton will regularly visit the colony, and those interested will be able to follow along via social media.

A special breed of honeybee was selected for the program for its docility, the release states.

By the height of the season in July, up to 50,000 bees will be in each hive. It’s estimated they will produce 100 jars’ worth of honey, which will be harvested and shared with the public.

“Sharing the city with our winged neighbors is a simple, natural way to positively impact the environment,” Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Marketing Director Rachel Hentschel said. “We’re eager to share the buzzworthy details of upcoming workshops that will educate our shoppers, brands and community on the critical role honeybees play in our ecosystem.”