Tammie and Tristie are sister who must be adopted together. They are very outgoing, well-adjusted girls. They both have strong... View on PetFinder
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City teenager was one of three family members killed after their car crashed into an Atlantic City Expressway …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police found two men dead inside a camper Tuesday morning in a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township.
OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestat…
EGG HARBOR CITY — Lloyd Wimberg, owner and manager of Wimberg Funeral Home, died on Christmas, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s …
Kevin Kirchner, a man who dedicated his later years to the restoration of an historic Vineland landmark, died Friday at 71. The cause of death…
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallop, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
ATLANTIC CITY — Former school board member Farook Hossain has lost a lawsuit by the school district over claims he and his wife lied about liv…
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment De…
ATLANTIC CITY — Despite surpassing $4 billion in gross gaming revenue for the first time since 2008 this year, the city’s casinos spent much o…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.