Take your pick of blankets sold at Bed Bath & Beyond

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a 100% cotton blanket for me in a queen size, white, cream or pale green will do. I am having a hard time finding one under $100. — Janice Reed, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Janice: Bed Bath & Beyond has a Kenneth Cole New York 100% cotton blanket in white for $40.99. They also have a Madison Park 100% cotton blanket in cream for $35.99. Plus a Madison Park Egyptian Cotton blanket in seafoam green for $64.79. If you happen to have a 20% off coupon you will do even better!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a round floor fan. I can only find the pole style ones. — Jessica P., Mays Landing

Dear Jessica: Get a Climate Keeper 18-inch high velocity round floor fan at Big Lots for $39.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a reasonable electric lawn mower for my small yard, too hard to start a gas one for me. — Ella Nguyen, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Ella: This week at Aldi's (not all Aldi's in our reading area have the same sales or products) in Egg Harbor Township on the Black Horse Pike they have advertised a 14-inch cordless lawn mower for $169.99.

Reader Tips

Marge Wigglesworth wrote in to say the Friendly Cobbler glued back together her favorite water shoes.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Colossal shrimp: $19.98 for a 2-pound bag.

• Signature Select 36.4-ounce deluxe mixed nuts or cashews: $13.99.

• Signature Select 18-ounce peanut butter-filled pretzels: $3.99.

• Dozen roses: $10.99.

• Signature Care sunscreen: Buy one, get one free.

• Signature Farms whole white or sliced 8-ounce mushrooms: Two for $3.

• Corn: Four for $3.

ShopRite

• Bowl & Basket red grape tomatoes: 99 cents.

• Wild caught flounder: $8.99 per pound.

• Six-piece outdoor table, four chairs and umbrella: $149.99.

• Nature Made and Nature's Truth vitamins: Half price.

• Jumbo soft shell crabs: $5.99 each.

• Nathan's 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: Two for $5.

• Liberty three-piece baking set: Half price $9.99.

• Hellmann's 20- to 30-ounce Real Mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*

• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

• Eight O'Clock 12-pack Kcup or 12-ounce ground coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*

• Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $5.99.* Limit one.

*With your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• M&S Produce, today and Thursday, has a pint of blueberries for $1.99. Two pounds of peaches are $2.

• Fitness Reality Magnetic Rower, regularly $599.99, is on sale for $254.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ladies Isaac Mizrahi soft sherpa-lined slippers, regularly $9.99, are on sale for $1.69.

• Scotts 1.5 cubic feet Nature Scapes color-enhanced mulch is on sale three for $10 at Lowe's.

• Ladies flip flops by Chatties, regularly $8, are on sale for $1.99 at Boscov's. Ladies six-pack of low-cut socks by Sam & Olivia, regularly $12, are also on sale for $1.99.

• Barbecue accessories, coolers and freezer packs are 60% off at Rite Aid. Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are half off.

• Haagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's ice cream is buy one, get one half price at CVS. Twelve-pack of McCafe or Green Mountain Kcups are $6.99.

• Nature Made or Nature's Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

• Back-to-college furniture, decor, windows and bedding are 25% off at Target. HP 15.6-inch Windows laptop with 8GB ram, 256GB SSD storage and Intel Pentium Processor, regularly $439.99, is on sale for $269.99.

• Craftsman six-gallon wet/dry vac is on sale for $59.99 at Ace Hardware.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.