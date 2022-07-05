 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRANNIE THE SHOPAHOLIC

Take your pick of blankets sold at Bed Bath & Beyond

  • 0

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a 100% cotton blanket for me in a queen size, white, cream or pale green will do. I am having a hard time finding one under $100. — Janice Reed, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Janice: Bed Bath & Beyond has a Kenneth Cole New York 100% cotton blanket in white for $40.99. They also have a Madison Park 100% cotton blanket in cream for $35.99. Plus a Madison Park Egyptian Cotton blanket in seafoam green for $64.79. If you happen to have a 20% off coupon you will do even better!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a round floor fan. I can only find the pole style ones. — Jessica P., Mays Landing

Dear Jessica: Get a Climate Keeper 18-inch high velocity round floor fan at Big Lots for $39.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a reasonable electric lawn mower for my small yard, too hard to start a gas one for me. — Ella Nguyen, Egg Harbor Township

People are also reading…

Dear Ella: This week at Aldi's (not all Aldi's in our reading area have the same sales or products) in Egg Harbor Township on the Black Horse Pike they have advertised a 14-inch cordless lawn mower for $169.99.

Reader Tips

Marge Wigglesworth wrote in to say the Friendly Cobbler glued back together her favorite water shoes.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Colossal shrimp: $19.98 for a 2-pound bag.

• Signature Select 36.4-ounce deluxe mixed nuts or cashews: $13.99.

• Signature Select 18-ounce peanut butter-filled pretzels: $3.99.

• Dozen roses: $10.99.

• Signature Care sunscreen: Buy one, get one free.

• Signature Farms whole white or sliced 8-ounce mushrooms: Two for $3.

• Corn: Four for $3.

ShopRite

• Bowl & Basket red grape tomatoes: 99 cents.

• Wild caught flounder: $8.99 per pound.

• Six-piece outdoor table, four chairs and umbrella: $149.99.

• Nature Made and Nature's Truth vitamins: Half price.

• Jumbo soft shell crabs: $5.99 each.

• Nathan's 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: Two for $5.

• Liberty three-piece baking set: Half price $9.99.

• Hellmann's 20- to 30-ounce Real Mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*

• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

• Eight O'Clock 12-pack Kcup or 12-ounce ground coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*

• Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $5.99.* Limit one.

*With your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• M&S Produce, today and Thursday, has a pint of blueberries for $1.99. Two pounds of peaches are $2.

• Fitness Reality Magnetic Rower, regularly $599.99, is on sale for $254.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ladies Isaac Mizrahi soft sherpa-lined slippers, regularly $9.99, are on sale for $1.69.

• Scotts 1.5 cubic feet Nature Scapes color-enhanced mulch is on sale three for $10 at Lowe's.

• Ladies flip flops by Chatties, regularly $8, are on sale for $1.99 at Boscov's. Ladies six-pack of low-cut socks by Sam & Olivia, regularly $12, are also on sale for $1.99.

• Barbecue accessories, coolers and freezer packs are 60% off at Rite Aid. Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are half off.

• Haagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's ice cream is buy one, get one half price at CVS. Twelve-pack of McCafe or Green Mountain Kcups are $6.99.

• Nature Made or Nature's Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

• Back-to-college furniture, decor, windows and bedding are 25% off at Target. HP 15.6-inch Windows laptop with 8GB ram, 256GB SSD storage and Intel Pentium Processor, regularly $439.99, is on sale for $269.99.

• Craftsman six-gallon wet/dry vac is on sale for $59.99 at Ace Hardware.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.

Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

Murphy signs $50.6 billion budget with property tax relief

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief for homeowners and renters and lifts spending 9% over last year. Murphy signed the spending plan Thursday in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget. The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats’ desire to address what they and others call an “affordability crisis” in the state, whose property taxes top most states’ and where typically low gas prices are teetering toward $5 a gallon.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News