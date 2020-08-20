051020_nws_beaches

Get outdoors and into nature during Avalon Dune and Beach Walks, presented by the Wetlands Institute and the Avalon Free Public Library. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2, participants will learn about the plants and animals that call South Jersey home on an interpretive nature walk with a local naturalist. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive. For more information, go to AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

