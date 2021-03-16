 Skip to main content
Taj Thweatt
Taj Thweatt

Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt, who's committed to West Virginia University, goes up for a dunk against Rutgers Prep.

Taj Thweatt

West Virginia

6-7 Fr. F

2020 Wildwood Catholic graduate

Game: West Virginia (3) vs. Morehead State (14)

Time/day: 9:50 p.m. Friday

Network: Tru TV

Thweatt has appeared in eight game for the Mountainiers this season. He was the 2019 and 2020 Press Player of the Year. He finished his career with 1,773 points and 1,028 rebounds.

