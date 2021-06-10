Tahani Muhammad

Community/school activities Volunteer for Stay Hungry Sports; helped feed homeless through AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center; girls basketball team manager; Viking Ambassador, a role in which she helped underclassmen navigate the high school; volunteer for the Atlantic City Marathon
Post-high school plans To attend college and major in mass communications and journalism
Career goals To be a broadcast journalist, whether a news anchor or an ESPN sportscaster, or be a talk-show host.
What is one area you would like to make a difference in and why?I would like to make a difference in helping all the youth of Atlantic City. I believe Atlantic City does not have enough recognition or opportunities for young people. There’s just not enough support for younger students, and I think helping them and teaching them that they can do whatever they want is very important.
You spoke at a town hall meeting at Boardwalk Hall with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver when you were 16. What was the message you wanted to get through to that audience
?
Atlantic City is an adult hot spot, there are a lot of casinos. It has a bad reputation for violence. It should be focused on the children. They should have better opportunities, more than sports, like more recreation centers, pools, better parks and bowling alleys.
You have an interest in communications and journalism. Where does your interest in communication stem from and what do you hope to learn?When I was in elementary school, I attended South Main Street Elementary School in Pleasantville, and my teacher, Mrs. Pinder, always pushed me and told me that I was good at talking, I was good at writing, so I started getting into oratorical contests. I would win contests, and it kind of boosted my self-esteem that I can go far with talking and getting my message across. She told me that she knew one day she would see me on TV changing the world, little by little. Ever since then I just knew that mass communications and journalism and spreading awareness and messages for things that people don’t know about is something I can go really far in.
— CJ Fairfield
