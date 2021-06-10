Tahani Muhammad

You have an interest in communications and journalism. Where does your interest in communication stem from and what do you hope to learn?When I was in elementary school, I attended South Main Street Elementary School in Pleasantville, and my teacher, Mrs. Pinder, always pushed me and told me that I was good at talking, I was good at writing, so I started getting into oratorical contests. I would win contests, and it kind of boosted my self-esteem that I can go far with talking and getting my message across. She told me that she knew one day she would see me on TV changing the world, little by little. Ever since then I just knew that mass communications and journalism and spreading awareness and messages for things that people don’t know about is something I can go really far in.