Ta’Ron Haile

On November 25 2021, in Millville at Wheaton field, Millville High School hosts Vineland for Thanksgiving day football. MHS #11 Ta'Ron Haile receives a deep pass on his way to a touchdown.

Millville

Jr. WR/DB 6-0 170

Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia are among the nine colleges to offer Haile scholarships. He caught 22 passes for 336 yards last season.

