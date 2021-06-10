Sydney Pearson

Community/school activities Service-oriented humanitarian trips to build houses in the Bahamas and Dominican Republic; participated in canned food drives to raise money and provide food to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; captain or co-captain of Atlantic Christian’s varsity girls soccer; basketball; softball

Post-high school plans Attend Stockton University and major in nursing.

Career goals Become a nurse for a hospital to help people and make a difference.

How have your activities in school and your community shaped you as a leader? My activities have helped shaped me as a leader because they have allowed me to see how the world is. I have been able to see what I am best in helping others, and what I like to do and what I’m good at and where I can have the most influence in the world.

What skills did you learn from being class president for four years that will be useful for your future? I’ve learned communication skills and being able to use everyone’s input. I’ve been able to figure out the different ideas that people have and making it so that everyone, or at least the majority, is happy.