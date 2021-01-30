 Skip to main content
Sydney Pearson, Atlantic Christian
Sydney Pearson, Atlantic Christian

Pearson scored 18 points as Atlantic Christian won 49-32 over Veritas Christian, She added five steals, four rebounds and three blocks. 

