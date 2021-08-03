Sydney McLaughlin, track and field

Daughter of Willie and Mary McLaughlin...Has two brothers, Ryan and Taylor, and one sister, Morgan...Is the youngest U.S. Olympian to compete in track and field since 1972...Set a junior world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, breaking the previous mark set by Leslie Maxie in 1984...Named the 2015-16 Gatorade Girls National High School Track and Field Athlete of the Year...Volunteers for the Central Jersey Chapter of Hope Worldwide, distributing fire safety and disaster relief information on behalf of the American Red Cross...Assisted with the Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts...Hobbies include watching Netflix, eating, and online shopping.