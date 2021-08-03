 Skip to main content
Sydney McLaughlin, track and field
Sydney McLaughlin, track and field

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States, wins a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sydney McLaughlin, 21, Dunellen, Middlesex County, track and field. Expected to compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles finals late Tuesday. Also finished 17th in 2016 Olympics.

Daughter of Willie and Mary McLaughlin...Has two brothers, Ryan and Taylor, and one sister, Morgan...Is the youngest U.S. Olympian to compete in track and field since 1972...Set a junior world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, breaking the previous mark set by Leslie Maxie in 1984...Named the 2015-16 Gatorade Girls National High School Track and Field Athlete of the Year...Volunteers for the Central Jersey Chapter of Hope Worldwide, distributing fire safety and disaster relief information on behalf of the American Red Cross...Assisted with the Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts...Hobbies include watching Netflix, eating, and online shopping.

Source: TeamUSA.org

